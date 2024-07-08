Six Dodgers Selected For 2024 All-Star Game
The Los Angeles Dodgers' roster is stacked with superstar talents. Not surprisingly, for the fifth season in a row, the Dodgers will send at least five players to the Major League Baseball All-Star game.
Superstar designated hitter Shohei Ohtani was voted in as a starter by fans last Tuesday. On Sunday, it was revealed that five of his teammates will join him at the July 16 Midsummer Classic.
The lucky quintet: First baseman Freddie Freeman (eighth selection), Mookie Betts (eighth), catcher Will Smith (second), outfielder Teoscar Hernández (second), and starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow (first).
All these players have had career seasons — especially Glasnow, a first-time All-Star. For the first time in nine MLB seasons and at the ripe age of 30, Glasnow has been healthy and consistent enough to realize his All-Star potential. He's always had All-Star potential, but he proved it even more so this season, his first in Dodger blue.
Ohtani is the best player in the world, and his numbers scream that. As of Sunday, Ohtani is leading the National League in home runs (28), slugging (.643), OPS (1.045), runs (72), extra-base hits (53), total bases (220), weighted runs created plus (190), Baseball Reference WAR (5.1) and Fangraphs WAR (5.0).
Although Betts won't play in this year's game, this is his eighth All-Star selection in his Hall of Fame career. The 31-year-old is still recovering from his left hand fracture and seems unlikely to play in the game.
Smith is now a second-time All-Star, and the first Dodger catcher to make back-to-back All-Star teams since Russell Martin in 2007 and 2008.
Freeman will go to his eighth All-Star game and his third consecutive while donning the Dodger blue. He's hitting .301 with a .406 OBP and .506 slugging percentage, with 13 home runs and 58 RBIs.
As for Hernández, this is his first Midsummer Classic appearance since 2021, and he is leading all National League outfielders with 19 home runs and 60 RBI. In 89 games, he has 89 hits and a .802 OPS.