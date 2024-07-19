Son of Former Dodgers Prospect Who Died at 26 Drafted by Padres
Victor Figueroa's life was about to change when he picked up his phone. On the other end of the call was the San Diego Padres and he heard his name called as their 18th-round pick of the MLB Draft with his family by his side.
“It was a moment that I knew my life was going to change in a moment of seconds,” Figueroa said. “And all I could feel was the blessings that God has given me to take this opportunity.”
Figueroa always wanted to follow in his father's footsteps. Jonathan Figueroa was a prospect with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he passed away in 2009 after complications with lupus.
“I know that he’s watching over me and knows he wants what’s best for me,” Figueroa said. “And just knowing that I feel like I’ve made him a very proud man I feel like that’s such a surreal feeling.”
The first baseman played collegiately at Florida Southwestern State, a junior college in Fort Myers, where he became the program's first First Team All-American this season. He also won the Triple Crown, the first time a player won since 2017 hitting .421 with 17 home runs and 79 RBIs.
In addition to his All-American honors, he was also named FCSAA and Citrus Conference Player of the Year, FCSAA Athlete of the Year, as well as First Team All-FCSAA and Citrus Conference accolades as a sophomore for the Bucs.
“There is no sense of non-accomplishment when it comes to FSW,” Figueroa said. “There’s no regret. There’s no sense of what if. There’s no sense of me thinking that I could’ve done more.”
If he signs with the Padres, Figueroa would be the 23rd former Buc in the Minor League Baseball ranks this season.
“I may not have been everyone’s first choice," Figueroa said. "But I’m for sure going to make the most of my opportunity to show the world what I can do.”