Angels Select Son of Former Dodgers Outfielder in MLB Draft
Manny Ramirez wasn't a Dodger for long, but he left a big impression on the denizens of Chavez Ravine. In July 2008, the Dodgers acquired Ramirez in a blockbuster deal with the Boston Red Sox — a trade that catapulted the Dodgers from a .500 club into first place in the National League West.
What followed was back-to-back National League Championship Series (in 2008 and 2009) and one of the more electrifying hitting displays in baseball whenever Ramirez was at the plate. Ramirez's 223 games in a Dodger uniform were interrupted by a drug suspension but yielded 44 homers, 156 RBIs and omnipresent "Mannywood" signs in the left-field bleachers.
OK, ready to feel old?
Ramirez's son was chosen Tuesday on Day 3 of the MLB draft:
Lucas Ramirez was drafted in the 17th round by the Angels. Ramirez committed to the University of Tennessee in Jan. 2023 but could be persuaded to break the commitment with enough financial convincing from the Angels.
A left-handed hitting outfielder at American Heritage School in Florida, Ramirez is touted as a toolsy player, listed at 6-foot-3 and 198 pounds.
According to his Perfect Game profile, Ramirez is "big and strong athletic build with room to get stronger. ... 6.70 runner in the sixty. Primary outfielder on defense, has a long and loose arm action with some carry to his throws, quick release with some idea on his footwork."
The Angels, more than most MLB teams, have been willing to aggressively promote their best minor league prospects to the majors. That hasn't included any teenage outfielders yet — only recent college draftees — but given his bloodlines it might not take long for the younger Ramirez to reach the majors.
Manny Ramirez debuted as a 21-year-old with Cleveland in 1993. He hit .312 with 555 home rus and 1,831 RBIs in a 19-year career.