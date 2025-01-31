Surprise Team Hires Former Dodgers GM in Same Role
The Italian American Baseball Foundation announced Ned Colletti as Team Italy’s general manager for the 2026 World Baseball Classic.
Colletti’s hiring was announced at the annual CON-X baseball and softball convention in Rimini, Italy.
Colletti has served as a baseball GM for several MLB teams throughout the years. At the start of his career, he worked in public relations for the Chicago Cubs in 1982. He eventually became the assistant GM for the San Francisco Giants, where he spent 11 seasons.
Colletti was also the GM for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2006-14. Across nine seasons with the franchise, Colletti’s work contributed to the Dodgers' five postseason runs and three National League Championship Series appearances.
He was replaced by Farhan Zaidi in 2015. Zaidi led the franchise until 2022 when current Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes took over.
Team Italy qualified for the quarterfinals at the 2023 World Baseball Classic. However, the team ultimately lost 9-3 to Team Japan. Team Japan, which had several of MLB’s strongest Japanese-born superstars, went on to win the tournament and beat Team USA 3-2 in the championship game.
Colletti, who was born in Chicago, Illinois, is an Italian-American. Colletti shared the news of his hiring on Instagram and credited his grandparents moving to the United States 135 years ago for making his success possible.
Along with Colletti, Team Italy hired former MLB catcher Francisco Cervelli to replace Mike Piazza as the team’s manager.
Cervelli was born in Venezuela but his father was born in Italy. The 13-season MLB veteran represented Team Italy in the 2009 and 2017 World Baseball Classic.
Team Italy finished in ninth place at the 2023 European Championships, which was the first time the country failed to win a medal since 2007. The team’s uncharacteristically low placement contributed to Piazza’s replacement.
Although the World Baseball Classic is still 15 months away, potential tournament lineups have been predicted for Italy in 2026. Current Dodgers outfielder Michael Conforto and former Dodgers second baseman Cavan Biggio are among players expected to represent Italy at the tournament.
Utilizing his experiences and success in the Major Leagues, Colletti will have a chance to build a talented Italian team, possibly featuring old and new Dodgers players.