Teoscar Hernandez Has Made Decision on Immediate Future With Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández has reportedly made one thing clear — he isn't taking the team's qualifying offer.
Francys Romero first reported the news on Tuesday morning.
It was no-brainer for the Dodgers to offer Hernández the qualifying offer, but it was also fair of him to decline. He signed with the Dodgers on a one-year, $23.5 million in 2024 and the qualifying offer was for almost $2 million less. That was after he had the best season of his career.
Hernández has made it clear that he is seeking a multiyear offer and wants to stay somewhere longterm. Declining the QO is the first step in achieving that.
MLB Trade Rumors projects that Hernández will earn less annually in free agency than his current $20 million per year, but he’s expected to secure a longer deal, giving him more job stability. Meanwhile, The Athletic predicts he’ll land a three-year contract with a higher annual value of $25 million. Either way, it’s clear Hernández is looking for more than a one-year commitment, and it’s easy to see why he’d want that kind of security after proving his worth.
Hernández shined in his debut season with the team, capturing his first World Series title and Home Run Derby crown. This year, he also earned his second All-Star nod and third Silver Slugger award, both of which were firsts for him in the National League.
Hernández shared what winning a Silver Slugger meant to him on MLB Network:
“It means a lot, because if you go back, there were a lot of good players. In their years, there were so many good players that didn’t win any because there were Hall of Fame players, guys that hit the ball, hit homers, drive in runs. A lot of good guys spent a lot of time in the league and never win more than one or never got one. You see their numbers and wonder how that guy never got a Silver Slugger. So for me, proud of the work I put in every single day to be on the field producing and putting up good numbers. I feel blessed right now.”
The Dodgers are still considered the favorite to re-sign Hernández but they will have to come closer to meeting his demands or possibly lose him to another postseason contender.