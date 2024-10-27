Teoscar Hernández Reveals Whether He Wants to Return to Dodgers as Free Agency Looms
Teoscar Hernández continued to voice his desire to stay with the Los Angeles Dodgers as free agency quickly approaches.
Hernández said this to Jon Heyman of the New York Post on returning to the Dodgers: “One thousand percent.”
His simple comment was one of many times he's expressed how much he wants to stay in Los Angeles.
Before he signed with the Dodgers, Hernández spent the offseason waiting for a multi-year offer from different clubs. The offers never came and the outfielder chose to pivot and sign with the Dodgers for one season with a deferred salary.
Several people questioned Hernández's move to sign with the Dodgers, but it's evident he made the right decision.
“That was one of the best decisions I made in the offseason,” Hernández toldThe Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya. “Everybody was saying it was a bad deal because it was a one-year deal, but for me what is important is to get better and win. I’m glad that I’m here.”
Dodgers fans have been adamant about the team re-signing Hernández throughout the season. However, the Dodgers have let go of fan favorites before.
The front office will have to decide whether to keep or depart with several players such as Hernández, Jack Flaherty, and Walker Buehler.
One baseball expert, Bob Nightengale of USA Today, believes the Dodgers could sign Hernández to a long-term deal.
“I don’t see why not, a five-year deal for over $100 million,” Nightengale told Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain. Everybody’s looking for guys who can slug and he’s one of them. He’s proven it. Seattle messed up by not giving him the qualifying offer. I think the Dodgers will kind of set a price, just like they did with other guys whether it’s (Corey) Seager or somebody else. ‘We’re willing to go to this, if (the contract demand) is higher than that we’ll look elsewhere.’ He fit in nicely. They love the job he’s done. It’s hard to find those guys. Why not bring him back?”
There has been speculation that the Dodgers have their eyes on a star shortstop like Willy Adames from Milwaukee or Bo Bichette from Toronto. If the Dodgers were to sign a high-profile shortstop, it would likely mean that the Dodgers would be willing to let go of Hernández.
The Dodgers outfielder has embraced the clubhouse culture and is a perfect fit for the team. Once the World Series concludes, Hernández will find out whether he stays or goes.