The Dodgers Might Have The Next Superstar Flamethrower in Single-A
Baseball phenoms simply don't come out of nowhere anymore. Professional teams scout the globe with a fine-toothed comb. Domestic showcase tournaments are a well-oiled prospect-producing machine. Identifying and developing the next star flamethrowing pitcher is more of a science than ever.
Dodgers minor leaguer Reynaldo Yean isn't a household name — yet — but his triple-digit velocity is not new. The 20-year-old right-hander has been touching 100 mph since 2022, a year in which Yean pitched first for the Dodgers' Dominican Summer League squad before moving to the Arizona Complex League for his first taste of professional baseball in the U.S.
So, why did Yean's name only begin to make the social media rounds in earnest Thursday?
Start with the fact that his lack of command and experience effectively disqualified him from any major top prospect lists before this year. Yean has only logged 59 innings in 56 games over the last three seasons. And prior to this year, he'd allowed 31 walks and hit three batters in 48.1 innings.
Recently, Yean was assigned to Class-A Rancho Cucamonga to begin the 2024 season. He's off to a promising start, having allowed only two hits, five walks, one hit batter and no runs across 10.2 innings. Then, in Wednesday's game against the Inland Empire 66ers, Yean did this:
The 104-mph pitch is rare at any level, even more so for a minor leaguer. Since Statcast pitch-tracking technology went online in minor league parks in 2021, only one pitcher has even touched 103: Tigers prospect Luis Mey only did it twice, and one of the two pitches resulted in a home run.
Even at the major league level, that kind of velocity is almost unheard of.
The scariest part about Yean's 104-mph pitch? He's just beginning to scratch the surface of his potential.
As a converted position player, Yean's relative lack of experience on the mound suggest the best is yet to come. He is just beginning to harness his command, and so far it's been good enough to fool California League hitters.
Can Yean continue to pair historic speed with newfound command as he rises the minor league ladder? Surely the Dodgers can't wait to find out.