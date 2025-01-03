Tommy Edman Says He Hated Facing One Current Dodgers Pitcher
Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Tommy Edman is relieved the organization signed southpaw Blake Snell this offseason.
“Our signings look like they’ve been great so far. I always hated facing Snell, so I’m glad I don’t have to face him anymore," Edman told MLB Network Radio. "At one point this past year, I was looking at my stats against pitchers, trying to see which pitcher I have the most at-bats against with zero hits, and it was Snell.
“I think I’m like 0-for-12 off him or something like that, so I’m glad I don’t have to face him anymore. He’s nasty. He’s a good pitcher.”
The Dodgers made one of the biggest signings of the winter by securing Snell to a five-year, $182 million contract. He was one of the best pitchers in baseball during the second half of the season, posting a 1.64 ERA across six August starts and a 1.00 ERA across four September starts.
Snell made two different stints on the injured list in 2024, but came back in his best form. He was able to pitch the first no-hitter of his career in August with the San Francisco Giants. His strong second half ensured he would be a popular commodity in the offseason.
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman believes the two-time Cy Young winner will be even better with the Dodgers.
“With a guy that’s enjoyed that much success, usually in major league free agency, you’re buying the back-side of a guy’s career, the accomplishments that they have had,” Friedman said. “With Blake, one thing that’s really exciting for us is, for as much success as he’s had, we feel like there’s more in there and a lot of upside beyond what he’s done to this point, and the impact that can have on us and our quest to win a World Series this year, and as many years as we can see out.”
At Snell's introductory press conference, the left-hander expressed his excitement to join a team with a star-studded lineup. Like Edman, he seemed relieved to join the Dodgers.
"When you look at the team, you look at what they’ve built, what they’re doing, it’s just something you want to be a part of," Snell said. "Look at the first three hitters in the lineup. It’s tough to go against. So to be on the other side and know they’re going to be hitting for me, it’s pretty exciting.”
