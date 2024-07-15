Two Dodgers Pitchers on Verge of Rejoining Team
The Dodgers have been without two of their top right-handed relief pitchers, Joe Kelly and Brusdar Graterol, for most of the season's first half.
Kelly, 36, made 15 appearances before a right posterior shoulder strain sent him to the injured list after the Dodgers' May 5 game against Atlanta.
Graterol, 25, made one appearance in spring training before right shoulder inflammation shut him down.
However, both could be back in major league games soon. Manager Dave Roberts told reporters in Detroit that Kelly will be the first man back when play resumes after the All-Star break, and Graterol might be the next pitcher to return from the injured list:
Kelly has already been pitching in minor league rehab games with Triple-A Oklahoma City. His issue seems to be more performance-related than health-related, as he's posted a 21.60 ERA (four runs allowed in 1.2 innings) in a small sample of three games.
Graterol, meanwhile, recently began pitching in the Arizona Complex League. He threw a scoreless inning Friday, striking out one batter.
The Dodgers' bullpen could use some help. Saturday and Sunday in Detroit, they failed to hold on to ninth-inning leads, losing both games. Yohan Ramirez (0-5, 4.68 ERA) was the losing pitcher in both contests, and could probably use a break — at least in high-leverage situations, if not being cut from the 26-man roster altogether — once Kelly and/or Graterol return.
Overall, the Dodgers' bullpen has a 3.42 ERA that ranks fourth in MLB, but it's risen to 4.66 — 25th overall — in the last month.