Tyler Glasnow Provides Major Update on Injury Following Dodgers' Win Over Rangers
The Los Angeles Dodgers won a tense, 1-0, contest against the Texas Rangers on Sunday, but did so amid Tyler Glasnow leaving the game early due to an apparent injury.
The All-Star appeared to be bothered by his right leg during the fourth inning, and could only muster throwing one pitch in the fifth before his exit. Before leaving, he had six strikeouts and allowed just three hits and a walk.
After the game, he provided more clarity on the injury and what to expect moving forward. The All-Star said he was feeling cramping in each leg during the third inning and was struggling to push off the mound.
He is hopeful to make his next start and feels okay, per the Los Angeles Times' Jack Harris.
Manager Dave Roberts also provided clarity on the situation. Per Dodgers insider David Vassegh, Glasnow is expected to make his next scheduled start on Sunday.
The team's official X account confirmed the diagnosis of leg cramps after Glasnow was pulled.
Glasnow is no stranger to injuries over the course of his career, but is working to stay healthier and achieve his goal of pitching in the World Series for L.A.
After his elbow tendinitis flared up last August to a point where he would have to be shut down for the remainder of the season, the All-Star revealed his wishlist upon becoming a Dodger.
"It's extremely frustrating," Glasnow said. "I wanted to come here to win a World Series and pitch in the postseason."
The confidence both the pitcher and manager show in the lack of severity with this injury is promising, as fans can expect Glasnow to be back on the mound next week. Being pulled from a game for any injury is more than enough reason to worry, but a giant exhale can be given after a would-be troubling event Sunday.
As the Dodgers continue their run to become baseball's first repeat champions in a quarter century, perhaps Glasnow can achieve his Dodgers wish.
For now, though, he'll just focus on making next Sunday's start.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.