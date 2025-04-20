Dodgers All-Star Exits Game vs Rangers With Concerning Looking Injury
The Los Angeles Dodgers will be without Tyler Glasnow for the remainder of the rubber match against the Texas Rangers as he left with an apparent injury in the fifth inning.
The All-Star was seen shaking out his right leg during the fourth inning, and after just one pitch in the fifth, Glasnow was pulled.
Before being pulled, Glasnow was dealing six strikeouts through four innings, allowing just three hits and a walk. Of his 52 pitches thrown, 36 were strikes.
Glasnow can be seen in the video below attempting to roll out his right ankle on the mound before throwing what would turn into his final pitch of the game.
Dodgers pitchers have been going through their fair share of injuries this season as Blake Snell was moved to the injury list earlier this month, joining a few other notable names that are still working towards a return to the mound. There are 12 pitchers in total on the injured list, and fans are hoping that whatever leg discomfort Glasnow has doesn't lead to an IL stint of his own.
Glasnow most recently was battling elbow tendinitis during August of last season which ended up holding him out until the start of 2025. When the All-Star hit the IL last season, he expressed his frustration and desire to compete.
"It's extremely frustrating," Glasnow said. "I wanted to come here to win a World Series and pitch in the postseason."
Although he was a major part of the run leading up to the World Series, he wasn't healthy enough to log any October innings.
Glasnow also underwent Tommy John surgery in August of 2021, and was able to return for two regular season starts late in the 2022 season, plus five innings in the postseason.
As for now, the Dodgers will hope that it isn't too serious of an injury, but will likely provide an update in the near future.
