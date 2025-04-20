Recently-Retired Dodgers Pitcher Hints at Being Able to Return to MLB
Lance Lynn retired after the 2024 season. But, the right-handed starting pitcher still believes he could play in MLB.
However, Lynn struggled to find a deal worthy enough to continue playing after he elected free agency this offseason.
“To be honest with you, there is more in the tank,” Lynn said on MLB Network Radio. “But all the money's dried up around the league it seems like.”
Through his 13-season career, Lynn remained consistent on the mound. His 3.84 ERA in his final MLB season nearly matched his 3.74 career ERA.
Despite Lynn’s consistency and reliability as a pitcher, the World Series champion was not satisfied with the offers he was receiving. Instead of continuing his career, Lynn decided it was time to hang up his cleats.
“At that point, it was like, ‘I'm good’. That's that's what it turned into,” Lynn said. “Didn't like the things I was being offered. Didn't like the things that clubs were telling me, and a lot of this same back and forth between multiple teams and stuff like that.”
Lynn played with six different MLB teams throughout his career, including the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers acquired Lynn alongside right-handed pitcher Joe Kelly in a trade at the deadline with the White Sox.
The Marion County, Indiana native logged a 4.36 ERA and 47 strikeouts in the second half of the 2023 season with Los Angeles. Then, Lynn elected free agency and got the opportunity to finish his career with the same team he made his MLB debut with.
But after one season, Lynn realized it was time to retire.
“It was time to go,” Lynn said. “I got to end my career as a St Louis Cardinal the way I started it.”
Lynn will turn 38 years old in May, so there were many factors that contributed to his decision to retire. But ultimately, Lynn said the money factor was the most important.
“There was a lot of different variables. But number one thing is the money wasn't there to make me leave the house plain and simple,” Lynn said.
The likelihood of Lynn returning to MLB is slim to none but the two-time All-Star was able to cap off a decorated career in the place where it all started.
