Tyler Glasnow's Return to Dodgers Costs Former All-Star His Roster Spot
Tyler Glasnow's long-awaited return to the Dodgers' active roster Wednesday will cost former All-Star closer Alexis Diaz his roster spot.
Diaz, whom the Dodgers acquired in a May trade with the Cincinnati Reds, did not appear in a game after he was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The Dodgers got six innings from Clayton Kershaw in their 3-1 loss to Milwaukee.
Now, Diaz will head back to the Dodgers' top minor league affiliate, where he had allowed five runs in 4.2 innings since the trade.
In addition to optioning Diaz to Oklahoma City to create a spot on the Dodgers' 26-man roster, pitcher Michael Kopech was transferred to the 60-day injured list to open a spot for Glasnow on the Dodgers' 40-man roster.
Diaz, 28, averaged 25 saves a season from 2022-24. He pitched six innings in the majors this season, allowing eight hits and eight runs (all earned) in six games, before the Reds optioned him to the minors.
In his best season, 2023, Diaz saved 37 games and logged a 3.07 ERA in 71 appearances out of the Reds' bullpen. He struck out 11.5 batters per nine innings, and made his first National League All-Star team.
Glasnow, 31, signed a five-year, $136.6 million contract extension with the Dodgers in December 2023. Wednesday will mark only his sixth start of the season, and his 28th since the trade that brought him over from the Tampa Bay Rays.
Glasnow's return from inflammation in his right shoulder is expected to reduce the burden on a bullpen that has logged more innings this season (409.1) than any in baseball.
In five major league starts prior to the injury, Glasnow was 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 18 innings.
The Dodgers have lost five consecutive games, their longest losing streak of the season. Their lead in the National League West has shrunk from nine games to five, putting the pressure on Glasnow to show the Dodgers why he is the team's highest-paid player this season (with a base salary of $30 million).
In parts of 10 major league seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tampa Bay Rays, and Dodgers, Glasnow is 40-33 with a 3.83 ERA.
In 2024, Glasnow went 9-6 with a 3.49 ERA in 22 regular-season starts. But he was unavailable for the Dodgers' postseason run while he recovered from right elbow tendinitis.
