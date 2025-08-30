Veteran Infielder Elects to Leave Dodgers Organization
Infielder Buddy Kennedy elected free agency Thursday after the Los Angeles Dodgers designated him for assignment Monday.
Kennedy had a short stay on the Dodgers, having just been picked up off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 15 to fill the void left by an injured Max Muncy at third base. Muncy suffered a right oblique strain just eight games after returning from a bone bruise in his knee.
The Dodgers designated Kennedy for assignment upon the return of Kike Hernandez from the 10-day injured list. Hernandez will likely serve as the everyday replacement for Muncy now that he's returned from the injured list, and could even rotate into the outfield once Hyeseong Kim returns from the injured list.
Kennedy struggled with the Dodgers during his brief stay in LA, batting just .059 through seven games and 18 at-bats.
The Dodgers were Kennedy's third team this season, as he had also featured for the Jays and Philadelphia Phillies at the MLB level this season.
The 26-year-old infielder began his MLB career with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2022, playing 30 games for the Dodgers' division rivals and posting a .217/.287/.325 slash line through 83 at-bats. He also hit his first MLB home run that season.
His next season saw him play just 10 games and post a .167 batting average during his time in the majors. The Diamondbacks moved on from Kennedy in 2023, and he bounced around a few minor league teams before landing with the Tigers. He began 2024 in Detroit's system and played six games in MLB before the Phillies claimed him off waivers. They would keep him for the remainder of the season and keep him until the 2025 season.
Despite Kennedy's lack of offensive production as a Dodger, he played his role well during his time in LA and did exactly what the Dodgers signed him to do.
The Dodgers are currently in the lead in the NL West, two games ahead of the Padres, and will hope they can keep their lead through the remainder of the season. Their next obstacle is the Arizona Diamondbacks, against whom they begin a three-game series on Friday at 7:10 p.m. PT.
