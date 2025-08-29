Clayton Kershaw Making Huge Impact on Shohei Ohtani as Pitcher for Dodgers
Pitchers who share a clubhouse with Clayton Kershaw, whether in a partial season or even for the occasion of an All-Star Game, are almost universal in their response to spending time around the future Hall of Famer: it's easy to learn something from him in a short amount of time.
Shohei Ohtani has made only 11 appearances with the Dodgers as a pitcher. But in that brief time, he's already learned a lot from Clayton Kershaw — “especially on the days that he starts" — the reigning National League MVP told reporters after his latest start Wednesday.
Ohtani, of course, had a huge impact on the Dodgers for more than a year before he took the mound in June. But his return to pitching has been handled with extreme caution following his return from a Tommy John procedure with an internal brace.
In 11 games, Ohtani is 1-1 with a 4.18 ERA. Despite a 100 ERA+, he is on track to post the lowest walk rate (5.2 percent) and the second-highest strikeout rate (32.6 percent) of his major league career.
Give an assist to Kershaw, who did not make his 2025 debut until May 17 after returning from offseason procedures on his foot and shoulder. The left-hander has been a rock on the field, going 9-2 with a 3.06 ERA in 17 starts.
Off the field, Kershaw's contributions to the Dodgers' ever-changing pitching staff has been harder to calculate but perhaps no less important.
A former National League MVP and three-time Cy Young Award winner, Kershaw has amassed more seasons than anyone in the history of the Dodgers franchise, which dates to the 1880s in Brooklyn. Only Bill Russell and Zack Wheat have appeared in as many seasons with the Dodgers (18) as Kershaw.
Kershaw can practically prepare his Hall of Fame induction speech; the Dodgers can set aside room for a Kershaw statue beyond the center-field fence next to those of Sandy Koufax and Jackie Robinson.
Ohtani can practically say the same, though he hasn't played enough seasons (eight) necessary for induction in the Baseball Hall of Fame (10). Regardless, history will remember the time — however brief — when he and Kershaw were teammates in Los Angeles. The Dodgers can only hope it's longer than two years.
Kershaw is eligible for free agency at the end of the World Series after agreeing to an incentive-laden one-year contract with the Dodgers in February. He's already maxed out his performance bonuses ($8.5 million) to bring his total earnings for this season to $16 million.
