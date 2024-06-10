Yohan Ramirez since this moment with Dave Roberts on May 26:



6.1 IP

3 H

0 ER

1 BB

5 K

0.00 ERA



Ramirez went from a potential DFA candidate to a shutdown reliever who just got a save for the Dodgers at Yankee Stadium in the 11th inning.



Dave Roberts is a special manager. pic.twitter.com/etWputJtHu