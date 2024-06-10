Viral Moment With Dodgers' Dave Roberts May Have Saved Yohan Ramirez's Season
When Yohan Ramirez was designated for assignment by the New York Mets on May 15, his future was up in the air. The Dodgers struck a deal for the pitcher in exchange for cash considerations. Days later, Ramirez went viral for a once-in-a-career moment with manager Dave Roberts.
Since that moment on May 26, Ramirez has become one of the strongest bullpen arms in baseball and looks nothing like the pitcher who couldn't cut it with the Mets. The earned run he allowed Sunday was the first on his ledger since May 24. In between, he struck out five batters across six innings.
Dodgers Nation reporter Noah Camras summed it up best with a post on social media Friday containing this message:
"Ramirez went from a potential DFA candidate to a shutdown reliever who just got a save for the Dodgers at Yankee Stadium in the 11th inning.
"Dave Roberts is a special manager."
Looking back on that viral moment, one quote from Bill Plunkett's story in the Orange County Register stands out. Ramirez spoke about what it meant to have someone believe in him the way Roberts does.
“No, that’s never happened to me,” Ramirez said through an interpreter. “Honestly, my whole time that I’ve been in baseball, that was one of the best moments, best managers that I’ve ever had. For him to do something like that, it made me feel like he’s more of a mother or father figure.”
It is possible that the moment with Roberts on the mound in Cincinnati turned his season around. However, only time will tell if the message truly sticks.
“I think one of Doc’s great strengths is helping players feel relaxed and confident which in turn allows for the best chance for their ability to shine through,” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman told Plunkett on Sunday. “There’s no question that helped Yohan in a significant way.”