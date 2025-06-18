What Is The Shohei Ohtani Rule? Explaining MLB’s Rule Change For Dodgers Star
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani returned to the mound on Monday against the San Diego Padres, marking his first pitching start since 2023.
Ohtani injured his UCL in August 2023, requiring Tommy John surgery and making him unable to pitch for the 2024 season.
Since the injury, Ohtani has been slowly rehabilitating his right elbow while still hitting the ball as the Dodgers' everyday designated hitter.
More news: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Makes Insane History In Saturday's Win Over Giants
Now, fully recovered from the devastating injury, Ohtani pitched once again, continuing his two-way play that hasn't been seen in MLB since Babe Ruth.
Ohtani shook up baseball in 2021 with his play on the mound and in the batter's box, so much so that MLB imposed a new rule regarding the designated hitter position.
According to the latest Collective Bargaining Agreement, the "Shohei Ohtani rule" states that if a team has a starting pitcher in its lineup as the designated hitter, they can remain in the game as a hitter.
This rule allows teams to deploy a pitcher in the DH spot and keep them in the game even when a relief pitcher comes into the game.
In theory, Ohtani can now pitch a full start, get removed from the game for another pitcher, and still keep his place in the batting order.
More news: Dodgers Make Massive Announcement On Shohei Ohtani Pitching Debut
Previously, teams would lose that hitter from the lineup and be forced to have relief pitchers bat in the missing spot.
The rule impacted Ohtani's first start back, since the Dodgers were able to use him as an opener, and then deploy a series of other arms after the Japanese star's outing.
After pitching one inning, Ohtani ended up going 2-for-4, knocking in two RBIs in L.A.'s 6-3 win.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.