What Will Dodgers Do at Shortstop When Mookie Betts Returns? LA GM Answers
Will the Los Angeles Dodgers move Mookie Betts back to second base when he returns? Betts is currently sidelined with a fractured hand he suffered when he was hit by a pitch in June, but he has been playing shortstop this season.
Heading into spring training this year, Betts was tabbed to play second base for the Dodgers after spending most of his career as an outfielder. He ended up getting moved to shortstop when Gavin Lux was struggling at the position before the season.
With Betts out though, the Dodgers have gotten to see Miguel Rojas play the position more frequently. Rojas is a great shortstop, and has taken his game to the next level since taking over for Betts. On the season so far, Rojas is slashing .297/.344/.446 with three home runs and 19 RBIs. His defense is top notch, and it has left the Dodgers tempted to keep him in at shortstop.
“I don’t think anyone can debate the level of shortstop play from Miguel Rojas,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, via Bill Plunkett of the O.C. Register. “So I think some of that is contingent on Mookie’s timeline … time of return, when he comes back, where Miggy is at physically and how things are going. But to your question – would I consider it? Absolutely.”
While the team might leave Rojas playing shortstop, Betts is still going to prepare to play shortstop when he returns from his injury.
“We trust in Mook. He’s going to stay ready to play shortstop when he comes back,” Dodgers general manaer Brandon Gomes said to Plunkett.. “I think it’s wait and see how it plays out. But we have full trust in Mookie being our shortstop. He’s just never a guy I would bet against.”
Regardless of the Dodgers' decision, it's not a bad problem to have two players of Betts and Rojas' caliber to choose from to play the position. If the Dodgers can manage to get Betts and Rojas on the field at the same time, it will fortify the Dodgers' defense even more.