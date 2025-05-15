When is Clayton Kershaw Making 2025 Debut for Dodgers?
Los Angeles Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw is poised to take the mound for the first time in the 2025 season after recovering from offseason toe and knee surgery.
Kershaw will make his debut against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, May 17, marking his first start since midway through the 2024 regular season.
After sitting out the entire postseason last year and witnessing the team win the World Series from the sidelines, Kershaw decided to return for at least another season following a disappointing conclusion to 2024.
Kershaw had a few starts last season but was ultimately sidelined due to a toe injury. During the offseason, he opted for surgery on both his toe and knee, which had troubled him for awhile.
His return to the mound couldn't come at a better time for the Dodgers, who have several pitchers recovering from injuries and have already used 11 different starters, the most in MLB.
Kershaw will become the 12th and likely will not be the last, considering Roki Sasaki is injured to join Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow.
To facilitate his return to the mound, Kershaw pitched several rehab starts in the minor leagues, with his most recent occurring Sunday for Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he allowed two hits, two runs, and two walks while throwing a total of 57 pitches.
He only managed to pitch 30 innings in 2024, posting a 4.50 ERA through seven starts, still a solid production that projects well for a healthier version of the three-time Cy Young winner.
According to Fangraphs projections, the Dodgers are set to get around 80 innings from the 37-year-old, with an ERA around four, earning 1.2 WAR, which would be more than enough to meaningfully contribute to the team's regular season bid to defend their title.
