When is Jack Flaherty Making His Dodgers Debut?
The Dodgers pulled off another blockbuster deal to acquire Tigers’ starting pitcher Jack Flaherty. He is arguably one of the best pitching trade targets that was available this year at the MLB deadline.
With every new addition to a team comes a highly anticipated debut. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced on Wednesday that Flaherty would make his first start with the Los Angeles in Oakland against the Athletics on Saturday.
The right-hander has only made one start against the Athletics this season, which ended in a 7-1 loss on April 7. He posted a 9.00 ERA, allowing nine hits and five earned runs. But, Flaherty did rack up five strikeouts and only one walk across six innings.
Having the support of the defense of the top team in the National League West may help Flaherty redeem himself against the Athletics.
Throughout the season, Flaherty is 7-5. His 2.95 ERA is the lowest among healthy Dodgers, except for River Ryan who has a 0.82 ERA but has only made two appearances. The eight-year MLB veteran has thrown 133 strikeouts and 19 walks across 106.2 innings this season.
Coming out of Burbank, California, Flaherty is a Los Angeles native. He has played in St. Louis, Baltimore, and Detroit, all of which are far from home. Saturday will mark Flaherty’s debut with his hometown team.
“It didn’t really sink in until I got on the phone with my mom yesterday and she brought up some things,” Flaherty said Wednesday to the Los Angeles Times, in his first press conference as a member of the Dodgers. “I think everyone deep down wants to play for their hometown team. [So] getting the opportunity to is just special.”
The Dodgers need Flaherty to maintain his level of production on the mound as the franchise has suffered several losses in the rotation. From injuries sidelining Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Walker Buehler to inconsistency sending Bobby Miller back to Triple-A, the Los Angeles rotation has been a prominent issue this season.
“You want to be part of a team with those expectations,” Flaherty said to The Los Angeles Times. “That’s what I came up with in St. Louis, expecting to win, wanting to win, being a part of that. If they bring me in for that, then hopefully I can contribute in as many ways as possible.”
Flaherty has remained healthy since a right arm strain in 2022. His durability and knack for striking batters out will contribute heavily to the rotation.