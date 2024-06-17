When Will Mookie Betts Return to Dodgers? Dave Roberts Provides Timeline
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts suffered a fractured hand on Sunday after getting hit on the hand by a 98 mph fastball.
It was clear that Betts was going to miss a decent amount of time, but on Monday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided a more concrete timeline. Roberts said Betts would be out about 6-8 weeks, but that is, of course, contingent on how he progresses over the next few weeks.
With that timeline, Betts would be back at the latest by the middle of August. The earliest he could be back is right after the trade deadline, which this year takes place on July 30.
Either way, this is a huge blow for the Dodgers, who were getting an MVP-like performance from Betts through the first nearly three months of the season.
Betts was slashing .304/.405/.488 with 10 home runs, 40 runs batted in, 50 runs scored, 16 doubles, and an incredible 47 walks to just 34 strikeouts. He was a leading National League MVP candidate due to his offensive production and his adequate defense at shortstop, playing the position for the first time in his MLB career.
Unfortunately, that MVP season has now come to a dramatic halt, and he likely won't have enough time to continue the campaign upon his return.
With Betts out, Shohei Ohtani is slated to hit leadoff for the Dodgers. Ohtani will for sure hit leadoff against right-handed pitchers, per Roberts, but it remains to be seen if he gets the nod against left-handed pitchers, too.
Here's L.A.'s lineup on Monday, with Ohtani in the leadoff spot:
While this is a tough pill to swallow for Betts and the Dodgers, the good news is he's on track to be back with plenty of time to prepare for the postseason.