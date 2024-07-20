Who is Most Vocal in Dodgers' Clubhouse? Miguel Rojas Offered a Surprise Name
Behind every championship team, there is at least one strong leader. On a team like the Dodgers, that is filled with veterans and highly decorated MLB legends, it can be hard to imagine who would take on that top role.
In an interview with Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain, Miguel Rojas shared who he thinks is the most vocal person on the team. And surprisingly, it is not a fellow teammate.
“I think the main vocal guy is Dave Roberts," Rojas told McKain. "We have our manager that is going to find his way to kind of get to everybody."
Roberts became the 32nd Dodgers manager in franchise history after taking the reins of the club from Don Mattingly in 2016. He previously played for Los Angeles from 2002-04.
Since becoming the Dodgers' manager, Roberts has led the team to a 809-483 regular season record. His postseason record is 45-39, highlighted by a World Series championship in 2020.
But, Roberts' success has not been a solo act. And he is not afraid to lean on his veteran players for support.
"Sometimes he got to go to someone to help him in certain situations and he's really good managing that," Rojas said. "If he wants to go to someone, he’ll probably go through me, he’s probably going to go through Mookie [Betts], he's going to go through Clayton Kershaw. So he's using his whole personnel."
Rojas, Betts, and Kershaw have each played more than 10 seasons in the MLB, making them three of the most experienced players on the Dodgers.
"I think in a team that wants to win a championship...it's not going to be just one vocal guy that everybody's going to be waiting for that guy to say something so they can actually get themselves fire up. I think it's going to be like a group work, where everybody kind of do their part," Rojas said.
The leadership from the Rojas-Betts-Kershaw trio in addition to several other veteran players on the team can help the Dodgers add another World Series ring to their collection.