Why Dodgers Losing Their Coach is Bad News for Shohei Ohtani
The Los Angeles Dodgers recently lost first base coach Clayton McCullough after he was hired as the next manager of the Miami Marlins. McCullough's departure could affect the efficiency of the Dodgers' base-stealing in 2025, especially for Shohei Ohtani.
McCullough was not only responsible for his duties as first base coach, he was also the Dodgers' lead outfield coach and responsible for much of the team's base-stealing strategy. McCullough helped Ohtani steal a career-high 59 bases this season season by going over scouting reports of opposing pitchers with the $700 million man.
The departure of McCullough signals an imminent change coming. The Dodgers will hire either externally or internally to fill the role as first base coach, but whether the candidate also takes on the duties of base-stealing strategy remains to be seen.
However, Ohtani likely won't be as aggressive in stealing bases next season since he will also be pitching. Nevertheless, it's evident there won't ever be a season like the 2024 campaign. It was the season in which Ohtani opened up the 50-50 club, in part thanks to the discussions he had with McCullough on opposing pitchers' pickoff tendencies.
The departure of McCullough is truly a loss for the Dodgers organization; however, it's also a testament to the franchise's winning culture.
McCullough spent the last four seasons as the Dodgers' first base coach, but will assume his new position in Miami as the successor of Skip Schumaker. Schumaker stepped down in September following a 62-100 season for the Marlins.
The Dodgers first base coach was linked to the vacant spot in Miami for several weeks, long before the Dodgers won the World Series. There was speculation that McCullough would eventually land the job as he is familiar with Marlins assistant general manager Gabe Kapler.
Kapler and McCullough both worked in the Dodgers' player development department. After six years in Los Angeles, McCullough took over as the first base coach for George Lombard.