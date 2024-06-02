Why Evan Phillips Return To Bullpen Is Massive For Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers officially welcomed back closer Evan Phillips on Friday. He had been sidelined with a right hamstring strain since May 5.
To clear a roster spot, right-hander Elieser Hernández was designated for assignment.
“Having a guy at the back end that you trust, who was off to a really good start to the season, is great,” Roberts told Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times. “It allows me to deploy guys in different lanes, different leverage spots.”
With Phillips back from injury, the Dodgers can move Blake Treinen and Daniel Hudson back to set up roles and try to gain a sense of normalcy in the bullpen. Outside of the bottom third of the lineup, the injuries to the bullpen have ravaged the Dodgers.
Roberts has had to use random arms at times just because he has been limited in availability. As of now, there is no competition for the closer role. It is Phillips's for the foreseeable future according to Roberts.
A healthy Phillips had a 0.66 ERA in 14 games and converted all eight of his save opportunities before going on the injured list. He missed 24 games and is back after pitching two rehab games with Rancho Cucamonga. He retired all five batters he faced with three strikeouts in his two rehab appearances.
In order for Phillips to make his way to the mound, the offense has to figure it out. Roberts doesn't want to run him out there unless it's a save situation.
Why would he? There is no point in putting him in a situation that he doesn't need to be in.
Phillips has been one of the best relievers in Major League Baseball since the Dodgers claimed him off waivers from Tampa Bay in Aug. 2021. Since joining the organization, Phillips has had a solid ERA of 1.64.
Hernández had an 8.38 ERA in 9.2 innings with the Dodgers. He walked three and struck out six but his five home runs allowed are tied for fourth-most on the team despite having pitched the 15th-most innings.