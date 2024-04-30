Dodgers' Dave Roberts Predicts Slow Timeline for Rehabbing Pitcher
The Los Angeles Dodgers are eagerly awaiting the return of their top right-handed relief pitcher, Blake Treinen. But it may take some time.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke to reporters, including Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, and said it may be a while until we see Treinen on a big league mound again.
"I would assume he's got another couple more (rehab outings) before he gets to us," Roberts said. "He hasn't pitched in awhile. So just to pitch competitive innings so that when he gets back to us there's no limitations."
The 35-year-old will most likely need about three or four more outings before he is ready. Treinen was making good progress for the Dodgers from shoulder surgery, but then got hit by a line drive on March 9, which put him back on the injured list ahead of Opening Day.
The plan is for him to stay in the minors for a bit, and he will could even pitch in back-to-back games in the coming week. In his most recent outing, Treinen allowed two hits and an earned run with two strikeouts.
The right-handed pitcher last pitched for the Dodgers in 2022. He missed the last two seasons due to shoulder surgery. It's been a long road for Treinen, but his return may be nearing if he continues to improve in his rehab outings
The Dodgers are in no rush to bring him back, but they'd love to have him back to anchor their bullpen.