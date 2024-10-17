Why Isn’t Freddie Freeman Playing for the Dodgers vs the Mets in NLCS Game 4?
The Dodgers are hoping a day of rest will help first baseman Freddie Freeman to play the rest of the National League Championship Series.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts noticed Freeman struggling at the end of Game 3 and discussed with him postgame if he would take Thursday off.
"I reached out last night. I gave him a call last night, just so if we decided to give him today, I wanted him to take full advantage of not -- when he put his head on the pillow, that no, he wasn't going to be in there tomorrow," Roberts said.
Although he isn't on the lineup for Game 4 at Citi Field, Freeman could be available to pinch-hit. His absence from the Game 4 lineup marks the second game the first baseman has missed this postseason.
Roberts also said Freeman was in good spirits, but the back-to-back-to-back games made the decision to rest Thursday easier.
"[He's} in good spirits. He's obviously ailing and he's doing everything he can to stay on the field," Roberts said. "With the back-to-back games and one tomorrow, just trying to feel kind of make a decision what puts him in the best position for the games going forward.
"And just tonight seemed easy. Obviously he wants to be in there. But having him not make the start, run out there on and off the field, be ready for a big spot tonight, made a lot of sense."
Max Muncy will replace Freeman at first, while Kiké Hernández will take Muncy's usual place at third base.
Andy Pages will get the start at center field. Another notable name missing from Thursday's lineup is Gavin Lux. Chris Taylor will be starting at second in place of Lux.
Lux's absence from the lineup is because of his hip injury and the fact that the Mets are starting left-hander Jose Quintana. Lux has struggled against lefties throughout the season so his absence doesn't come as a huge surprise.
"I think it was a combo," Roberts said. "He's had some starts versus left-handed pitching. Quintana has been really tough on lefties, putting them on the ground, the strikeout rates and stuff like that. So that's one part of it."
"Also with the leg, just kind of trying to give him an extra day to recover, but also have him available if need be late," Roberts added.