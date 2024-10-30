Yankees Fan Ejected After Grabbing Mookie Betts in World Series Game 4 vs Dodgers
The New York Yankees security ejected the Yankee fan who grabbed Mookie Betts' glove after making a first-inning out in the right-field corner.
In the video, you can see one Yankee fan embracing one of the Yankee fans who is getting kicked out.
Here's how things transpired:
Betts went to catch a ball on a fly ball in the right field corner. When Betts went up to catch it, two fans in the right field foul area tried to rip it out of his glove.
Betts was visibly upset with the fan; luckily, the umpires ruled it out, and the Dodgers came away unscathed in that inning.
The Dodgers have a chance to clinch their eighth World Series title in franchise history on Tuesday night.
It won't be in front of those two Yankees fans, though, who were removed from the game.