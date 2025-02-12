Yankees Manager Takes Another Shot at Dodgers for Lack of Class After World Series
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who recently criticized the Los Angeles Dodgers for excessively talking after their World Series win, seems to be doing plenty of it himself.
On Tuesday, Boone took another shot at the Dodgers, telling reporters he hopes the Yankees “handle things with a little more class” if they win their first championship since 2009.
“The reality is we didn’t play our best in the series and they won, so they had that right to say whatever,” Boone admitted. “Hopefully, we’re in that position next year and handle things with a little more class. But the reality is it’s a great team, it’s a great organization with a lot of great people that I happen to know and respect, too. So a few people sounding off isn’t necessarily how I would want to draw it up.”
While the Dodgers have had some pointed comments about their World Series opponents, the remarks haven’t come from their biggest stars.
Joe Kelly called New York’s defense and baserunning “lazy” on a podcast, while Chris Taylor said the Yankees “s— down their leg” during an appearance on Mookie Betts’ show.
Boone acknowledged that players like Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman hadn’t made public comments but suggested some Dodgers players let their emotions get the best of them.
“Sometimes you’re coming off the drunkness of winning the world championship and some guys are more inclined to spout off and be a little more colorful than others — and that’s their right,” Boone said. “They won. And again, hopefully we’re in that position and do things a little better.”
After losing star outfielder Juan Soto to the Mets in free agency, the Yankees responded by making a splash this winter, committing $238.4 million to new acquisitions. They signed left-hander Max Fried and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt while also trading for closer Devin Williams and center fielder Cody Bellinger.
With pitchers and catchers having already reported to spring training on Tuesday, New York is focused on moving forward from last season’s disappointment, believing the experience gained in the playoffs will benefit them in 2025.
