Yankees Manager Takes Massive Shot at Dodgers Players for Behavior After World Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers have done plenty of talking following their World Series triumph over the New York Yankees in five games.
Now, it's Yankees manager Aaron Boone's turn to clap back.
“They won,” Boone said on the Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata Show. “They had that right. A couple of people like saying some things. It’s like, ‘See what you did this year?’
“Like, it wasn’t the Freddie Freemans and Shoheis and Mookies popping off. It was some others. They won the World Series. We didn’t play our best, and they’re flying high right now, so we’ll try to get back to that stage and hopefully punch through.”
Since the Dodgers defeated the Yankees in five games to secure their second World Series title in five years, at least four players have gone on the record taking shots at the Bronx Bombers.
“They started kicking the ball around and playing Yankee defense,” reliever Joe Kelly said on the “Baseball Isn’t Boring” podcast.
“Their weakness was the way they make outs on the bases, the way they didn’t take care of the baseball, [their] lazy defense,” Miguel Rojas said on the “Chris Rose Sports” podcast.
“Everybody saw it. We’re all thinking it: (The Yankees) kind of (expletive) down their leg,” Chris Taylor said on Mookie Betts’ podcast.
“Man, I really didn’t want to say names here,” Michael Kopech told the “Baseball Isn’t Boring” podcast. “I’m just gonna say it. (First baseman Anthony) Rizzo made hundreds of mound visits in the World Series games. You can almost see the pitchers’ faces, just like, ‘What could they be talking about right now?’
“We had a running joke in the bullpen of ‘Rizzo visits remaining.’ Every time there was a visit, it was Rizzo.”
Key moments included Freddie Freeman’s walk-off grand slam in Game 1 and the Yankees’ costly fifth-inning collapse in Game 5. Neither of those moments included the aforementioned names.
Boone had a point about the most vocal players. Kelly never pitched in the World Series, Taylor and Rojas saw limited action, and Kopech logged just 3.2 innings out of the bullpen.
However, in the end, the Dodgers did win which gives them a right to do a little trash talking.