Yankees Top Pitcher Dealing With Injury vs Dodgers in World Series
New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodón dealt with a blister on his pitching hand during his Game 2 World Series start against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night, but Yankees manager Aaron Boone described the issue as “manageable” on Monday.
Boone expressed confidence that Rodón will be prepared to pitch in Game 6 on Friday night if the Yankees manage to bring the World Series back to Los Angeles.
During the third inning, television cameras caught Rodón inspecting his left hand with faint blood smears visible on his uniform pants. Leaning on his fastball, he allowed three home runs in just 3.1 innings of work.
“We were paying attention to it, but the trainers and Carlos felt like it was manageable and he was in an OK spot,” Boone said.
Rodón's fastball was hammered early as Teoscar Hernández and Freddie Freeman hit back-to-back home runs off the Yankees lefty in the third inning. Freeman's second homer of the series pushed the Dodgers early lead to 3-0 and Los Angeles held on for a 4-2 win.
“Teo’s homer obviously was huge,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. “I thought he just missed clipping him earlier and got a fastball belt line and really put a great swing on it. Then Freddie, it’s one thing to turn around 92 [mph], but 97 up and in, that’s a different monster. He just took a really good swing. We needed it. Clearly.”
Tommy Edman got the scoring started with a solo shot in the second inning, marking the first time since June 21 that Rodón had given up three homers in a single outing. It was also just the fourth occasion in World Series history where a team hit three or more home runs within the first three innings. The last time it happened was Game 2 of the 1977 World Series when Ron Cey, Reggie Smith, and Steve Yeager hit them off Yankees starter Catfish Hunter.
“It was special, not only for me personally, but because I put the team in front,” Hernández said of his first Fall Classic homer. “I always say it, I don’t care how I do as long as the team wins. That’s what matters for me. In this World Series, just trying to do the things that I know how to do and just help the team.”