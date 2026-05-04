3 MLB Insiders Have Same Prediction for Dodgers' Win Total

The Los Angeles Dodgers easily have the most talented roster around the big leagues, and it's due to strategic planning on the part of the front office. And after the team signed both star closer Edwin Díaz and outfielder Kyle Tucker this offseason, many people thought Los Angeles could break the win total for a season.

The MLB record is held by the 2001 Seattle Mariners and 1906 Chicago Cubs, coming in at 116. While Los Angeles has the talent to make this happen, there is a lot of skepticism for the team to come close to this mark.

Alden Gonzalez, Jeff Passan and Dave Schoenfield of ESPN all believe that Los Angeles will finish the season under the 110-win mark. Each insider laid out reasons for why, with the common theme being how the Dodgers normally use the roster throughout the season.

The Dodgers have reached or gone over the 110-win mark once during their 12 National League West titles in 13 years, so it's a tough feat to get to. Los Angeles was also dropped in the Division Series that season, so it's not a main goal of this group.

Over the last few years, when the Dodgers have won the World Series, Los Angeles hasn't even hit the 100-win mark. This seems to be the recipe for the Dodgers.

"It's not the Dodgers' strategy to chase records," Passan wrote. "They take their time, prepare for the playoffs and treat October like it's everything. So, no, not only do I think they won't win 110-plus on talent alone, I'm not sure they even want to."

For the Dodgers, having some meaningful games down the stretch of the season can be massive, and it helps to keep guys engaged throughout. While the team would love to break records, the main focus is on winning another title at the end of the season.

Los Angeles tends to give players rest during the long year, which can impact winning some games during the regular season. This is one reason why the Dodgers may not reach this high record this season, but as long as they get into the playoffs, everything should be fine.

"The Dodgers have become extra careful with their pitchers during the regular season, oftentimes giving them way more time than needed," Gonzalez wrote. "They don't deploy their roster to the max — with starters going every five days, relievers used aggressively and position players playing through nagging ailments — until they absolutely have to. No disrespect to the San Diego Padres and their early surge, but I don't see anyone in the National League West pushing the Dodgers in that way this season."

The Dodgers showed last season that they don't care where they land in the standings, just that they reach the dance. Los Angeles's roster is far too talented to play the seeding game, and they have allowed fate to reveal where and who they will play in the postseason each year.

Los Angeles likes to take the regular season with a sense of patience, helping to set itself up for the playoffs. And so far, this strategy has resulted in them winning three World Series titles since the 2020 season, which is all the organization can ask for.

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