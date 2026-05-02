Dodgers Predicted to Land Flamethrower Reliever in Blockbuster Trade With Cardinals

The big priority for the Los Angeles Dodgers over the offseason was to improve the bullpen, an issue that plagued the team throughout the 2025 season.

Despite all the problems that the bullpen gave Los Angeles, the team somehow came together to win the World Series. However, the front office wasn't going to make the same mistakes heading into 2026.

Signing All-Star reliever Edwin Díaz to a three-year, $69 million contract was the major move for the bullpen, giving Los Angeles a true shutdown closer. But Díaz has been struck by the injury bug to open the year, and is now out for at least three months after having surgery to remove loose bodies in right elbow.

Without Díaz, the Dodgers have been forced to turn to others in the bullpen to step up. But with the trade deadline coming up this summer, Los Angeles could look to make some moves to add to the bullpen, giving themselves more insurance in case Díaz doesn't return or isn't the same when he does.

One name that could make sense for Los Angeles is right-hander Riley O’Brien of the St. Louis Cardinals. In fact, the Dodgers have been predicted by Jack Harris and Dylan Hernandez of The California Post to make a move for the hard-throwing right-hander.

Why Riley O'Brien Makes Sense For Dodgers to Trade For

O'Brien could be an interesting option for the Dodgers at the trade deadline, especially considering that St. Louis isn't expected to contend. While the Cardinals have done well to open the season, many see them as a team that will fall off at some point.

This could see the front office want to make some moves, and O'Brien could be a hot commodity on the trade market. The right-hander enjoyed a breakout season with St. Louis last year, posting an ERA of 2.06 over 42 games, throwing 48 innings overall.

O'Brien has continued his strong performance on the mound this year, opening the season with an ERA of 1.17 over 15.1 innings of work. The righty has a devastating 98 mph sinker that he uses to dominate hitters, and he combines this with a sweeper and slider. His 98.3 average fastball velocity ranks in the 96th percentile of MLB.

The Dodgers have a strong farm system that they could use to entice St. Louis to move the right-hander, and he is under team control through 2030. Los Angeles would be getting a strong bullpen asset that isn't a rental, which would see them have to pay a decent amount for him.

O'Brien is expected to be one of the biggest bullpen names swirling around the trade deadline. The Dodgers don't usually like to get into trade bidding wars with other teams, which could dissuade them from going after the hard-throwing right-hander.

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