Dodgers' Breakout Star Named Top Candidate for Long-Term Extension

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently back-to-back World Series champions, and the organization is looking to go for a three-peat this season. Much of this has to do with how the franchise has constructed their rosters each year, giving the team a nice mixture of star power and complementary players.

While many people will point to the stars on the team as the main reason why Los Angeles has won its titles, the role players are just as important. Having these other guys on the team who understand their role and play up to par creates a well-rounded approach for the season.

So far in 2026, Los Angeles has seen some nice contributions from some of the non-star players, but none have been bigger than the ones from outfielder Andy Pages.

Pages has taken the league by storm to open the new MLB season, and his recent play has him being listed as a candidate to land a long-term contract extension.

According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, Pages is one of the players around baseball who could receive an extension. Pages has given the Dodgers a major boost to open the season, especially considering that some of the stars have struggled to open the year.

The right-handed hitter has provided this team with a reliable bat at the plate and continued strong defense in center field. Last season, Pages struggled in the field, but the young outfielder has worked hard on his craft, and it's proving to work right now.

Overall, Pages has hit .327 with five home runs, 25 runs batted in and an impressive .912 OPS. The slugger has become a superstar at the back of the Dodgers' lineup, and the team may want to ink him to a new deal before it's too late.

Andy Pages continues his early-season MVP campaign with a three-run home run to break this game open in the third inning.



It's Pages' fifth home run of the season. He's now hitting .431 with an OPS of 1.227.



Dodgers lead the Mets 4-0.pic.twitter.com/Puvs9jgsci — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 14, 2026

Pages is under team control through the 2030 season, but his value will keep growing with his performance. Los Angeles may be better off giving him a deal now, which could come in lower than what he may get over the next fewyears.

Last season, Pages was a key contributor as well, playing in 156 games for the team. During this time, he hit .272 with 27 home runs, 86 runs batted in and an OPS of .774.

But the moment from last season that Pages will be remembered for is his incredible catch in Game 7 of the World Series to send the game to extra innings. Despite struggling with his bat throughout the postseason — going just 4-for-51 (.078) with an OPS of .211 — Pages came through with the World Series-saving catch when it mattered most.

Top Plays of 2025: No. 12



Andy Pages makes an UNBELIEVABLE catch in left-center field to send World Series Game 7 to extra innings! pic.twitter.com/jQDwBEHVFU — MLB (@MLB) November 30, 2025

If Pages continues to hit at this rate, Los Angeles could have a future MVP on the roster, which is already filled with stars. But consistency is key, and he will need to continue proving himself every day to keep his spot within the loaded Dodgers lineup.

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