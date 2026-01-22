Andrew Friedman Rules Out Specific Roster Addition for Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers again have been at the center of free agency this offseason as they made a splash by signing Edwin Díaz and followed that up with purportedly angering some team owners with the addition of Kyle Tucker.

Coming off a season in which they had a $169.4 million luxury tax bill, the Dodgers' payroll for the 2026 season is on track to surpass $400 million.

Díaz and Tucker understandably have garnered the attention, but the Dodgers also claimed Ryan Fitzgerald off waivers and signed Andy Ibañez to a Major League contract. Fitzgerald was designated for assignment in order to make room for Ibañez on the Dodgers' 40-man roster, but cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

“It feels pretty well set," president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said about the Dodgers' roster for the 2026 season.

“I think there’s still some things we’re kicking around, some conversations that have been ongoing for a little bit that we’re going to continue to look to enhance and build up depth. So yeah, there’s some things, but I think in terms of more seismic changes, I think we’re pretty well set.”

Dodgers not looking for starting pitcher?

Among various scenarios the Dodgers have been connected to this offseason were potential trades for Tarik Skubal and Freddy Peralta.

Of those two, a Peralta trade appeared more likely. The Milwaukee Brewers did end up parting with their ace, but sent him to the New York Mets late Wednesday evening.

No matter, as the Dodgers seemingly weren't in strong pursuit of Peralta and generally aren't looking to add to their rotation.

“We are not,” Friedman answered when asked if the Dodgers were in the market for a starting pitcher.

“Should we be?” he said with a smile.

As it currently stands, the Dodgers project to have a starting rotation that consists of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and Roki Sasaki.

Emmet Sheehan, Gavin Stone and River Ryan likely will be among those to provide depth. Justin Wrobleski and Ben Casparius have experience as starting pitchers as well.

Skubal would represent a significant addition, but the Detroit Tigers may be more inclined to delay a potential trade until the 2026 deadline. Peralta also is a quality starter, though the cost for the right-hander could have been deemed too prohibitive due to only being under contract through this year.

