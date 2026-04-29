Dave Roberts Calls Out Dodgers Offense After Series Loss to Marlins

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts addressed his team's struggling offense following Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Miami Marlins.

The Dodgers are 6-7 over their last 13 games, with series losses to the Marlins, San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies.

"I don't think we're collectively swinging the bats the way we were early," Roberts said. "The last 10 days, it just hasn't been synced up. We just haven't got those hits when we needed [them]."

"I don't think we're collectively swinging the bats the way we were early... the last 10 days it hasn't been synced up."



Dave Roberts addresses the media after the #Dodgers drop the series to the Marlins, losing 3-2 in the series finale. pic.twitter.com/YJgMygPgR9 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) April 29, 2026

The Dodgers lost back-to-back one-run games to the Marlins this week, time and time again demonstrating an inability to get the proverbial big hit.

On Wednesday, the Dodgers had the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, but Freddie Freeman grounded into a game-ending double play. On Tuesday, the Dodgers stranded the bases loaded and one out in the eighth inning in an eventual 2-1 loss.

WHAT A WILD DOUBLE PLAY!



The @Marlins win the game AND the series 🤯 pic.twitter.com/UNkM2FKCj3 — MLB (@MLB) April 29, 2026

"Situationally, we can be better," Roberts said. "Some guys in a particular situation I don’t think have a clear plan of what they’re trying to accomplish. In other senses, guys are just not where they want to be mechanically. And a lot of times it's a combo of both."

Freeman went 0-for-5 on Wednesday, and is just 3-for-25 over his last six games. His last extra-base hit was on April 18. He's far from the only struggling Dodger, though.

"Freddie's not feeling good, he's not swinging well," Roberts said. "I think Shohei [Ohtani's] back, I think he's swinging the bat well. I think Will [Smith] is trying to find his way, he's still taking competitive at-bats. I think [Kyle] Tucker's starting to find his way as far as putting the barrel on the ball. [Teoscar Hernandez] is kind of finding his way, Andy [Pages] has kind of cooled off a little bit."

Roberts added: "There's more guys that aren't going well right now than that are."

After Tuesday's loss, in which the Dodgers went 2-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left eight men on base, Roberts was even harsher regarding his team's offensive performance.

“If you’re not going to put up crooked numbers and clicking on all cylinders, you gotta be good situationally. And we were not good at all tonight situationally,” Roberts said. “That’s what it comes down to. You have a chance to catch a lead early in the first inning and stress them, and we let them off the hook. Then you have a chance in the eighth inning and do the same thing. And in between all that, there’s nothing going on.

"So when you do get opportunities, you gotta be good situationally. That’s just the bottom line.”

The Dodgers have a much-needed day off on Thursday as they travel to St. Louis to take on the Cardinals for three games.

The Dodgers will have the back-half of their starting rotation taking the mound, so they'll lean on the offense to get going early.

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