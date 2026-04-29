Dodgers Lineup vs. Marlins: Teoscar Hernandez Out, Shohei Ohtani Returns

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to win their series against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

The Dodgers took Monday's series opener, 5-4, thanks to a three-run ninth inning that was capped off by Kyle Tucker's first walk-off hit for LA.

On Tuesday, the Dodgers offense managed just one run in a 2-1 loss, setting up Wednesday's day game rubber match.

Dodgers vs Marlins Pitching Matchup on Wednesday

Right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow is taking the mound for the Dodgers coming off his best start of the season.

Glasnow pitched eight shutout innings last week against the San Francisco Giants, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out nine.

Glasnow is having a dominant year, sporting a 2.45 ERA with 38 strikeouts to seven walks over 33 innings of work. He's allowed more than two runs just one time across his five starts, and will look to continue that dominance opposite a great pitcher for Miami.

Right-hander Sandy Alcantara is pitching for the Marlins in what's been a bounce back year for the former Cy Young award winner.

Alcantara opened the season with 24 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run. Then, in his fourth start, he was shelled for seven runs on 10 hits.

The right-hander responded with back-to-back decent outings, and has a 3.05 ERA with 27 strikeouts to 13 walks over 41.1 innings on the year.

Alcantara has struggled mightily in his career at Dodger Stadium. Across five starts, Alcantara has a 14.46 ERA (30 earned runs in 18.2 innings). It's by far his highest ERA at any ballpark in MLB.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Freddie Freeman, 1B Andy Pages, CF Kyle Tucker, RF Max Muncy, 3B Dalton Rushing, C Hyeseong Kim, SS Alex Call, LF Alex Freeland, 2B

Teoscar Hernández and Will Smith are out of the lineup, with Call and Rushing getting starts. Pages has been moved up to the No. 3 hole with Smith and Hernández out, while LA has four straight lefties in the middle of the lineup.

Ohtani returns to the lineup as the designated hitter and leadoff man after only pitching on Tuesday night.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Marlins on Wednesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins on Wednesday, April 29 is 12:10 p.m. PT/3:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB App.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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