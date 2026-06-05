Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Freeway Series vs Angels

The Los Angels Dodgers are welcoming the Los Angeles Angels to UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium for three games this weekend to close out the first week of June.

The Dodgers traveled to Angel Stadium just a few weeks ago, sweeping the Angels in a series that asserted their dominance over their Freeway Series counterparts.

The Dodgers outscored the Angels a whopping 31-3 in that three-game series, and will look for similar success at home this weekend.

The Dodgers are currently 40-23 on the year, and have won 16 of their last 21 games. The Angels, on the other hand, are 24-39.

Dodgers vs Angels Pitching Probables

Friday, June 5: RHP Roki Sasaki vs. LHP Reid Detmers

Sasaki faced the Angels just a few weeks ago in what was the best start of his major league career and the beginning of an early-season turnaround.

The right-hander went seven innings, allowing just one run on four hits with eight strikeouts. He's allowed four runs (three earned) over his two starts since then, totaling 10.1 innings.

On the year, Sasaki has a 4.59 ERA across 51 innings of work.

As for Detmers, he has a 4.63 ERA across 68 innings (12 starts) this season. He has impressive strikeout numbers, with 82 punchouts to 22 walks.

Saturday, June 6: RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. RHP Jack Kochanowicz

Yamamoto is taking the mound in the middle game of the series, looking to continue his dominant run.

Yamamoto has allowed just two runs over his last three starts, totaling 19.1 innings. He has a 2.86 ERA across 69.1 innings on the year.

As for Kochanowicz, he's 2-4 with a 5.23 ERA this season, striking out 46 while walking 34 over 63.2 innings.

He faced the Dodgers a couple weeks ago, allowing six runs over six innings of work.

Sunday, June 7: RHP Emmet Sheehan vs. RHP José Soriano

Sheehan has a 4.50 ERA across 58 innings this season with 62 strikeouts to 14 walks. He's allowed two or fewer runs in four of his last five starts.

As for Soriano, he's come back down to earth after a dominant start to the season, currently sporting a 2.72 ERA with 85 strikeouts over 76 innings.

He faced the Dodgers in mid-May, allowing a season-high six runs over 5.1 innings. He only allowed one hit in the contest while walking six.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Angels June 5-7

First pitch for Friday's series opener is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA, Angels Broadcast Television and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Saturday's game is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA, Angels Broadcast Television and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Sunday's series finale is 1:10 p.m. PT/4:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA, Angels Broadcast Television and in the MLB app.

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