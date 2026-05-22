Dodgers Catcher Sends Roki Sasaki Warning to MLB After Best Start of Career

Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Roki Sasaki put together the best start of his young MLB career in his last outing against the Los Angeles Angels.

Sasaki went a career-high seven innings, allowing one run and four hits while striking out eight batters, also the most of his MLB career.

From the first pitch, Sasaki had complete control, something we haven't seen from him during his first two seasons.

His mix of pitches, combined with the strikeout punch, helped the Dodgers finish off the sweep of the Angels.

But what was so impressive was that Sasaki didn't walk anyone, which is something that had been a problem for him this year. After the game, Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing praised Sasaki, sending somewhat of a warning to the rest of the league.

“He looked really good,” Rushing said after the game. “We know that what he just did was obviously the best we’ve seen up to this point, but I trust that guy’s got a lot more in the tank. It was fun to work with him.”

The Dodgers have been very high on Sasaki since he came to the big leagues last season. Even with the struggles that he has seen so far, the team hasn't given up on the right-hander, providing him with every opportunity to succeed.

Sasaki has excellent stuff on the mound, but at times, he has looked out of sorts, with opponents getting the better of him. But against the Angels, he was able to slow the game down to control the outcome of almost every at-bat.

Overall, Sasaki has put up an ERA of 5.09 over eight starts for the Dodgers this season. If he can build off this outing, the sky is the limit for the right-hander, as he has the talent to be very successful.

“He attacked the strike zone. He attacked it with all three pitches, too,” Rushing said. “And then from there, you can kind of play the chase card with him a little bit and get outside of hitters’ comfort zone. And obviously with the stuff that he has, it’s easy to miss barrels, and we haven’t seen that quite yet."

Consistency will be key for Sasaki, and the Dodgers will be watching very closely to see how he responds to this performance.

Sasaki has been putting the work in to get better, and if this outing is any indication, the Dodgers could be getting what they expected from him originally.

While Sasaki's dominance came against one of baseball's worst lineups in the Angels, his next outing will be against one of baseball's best in the Milwaukee Brewers.

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