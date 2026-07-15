Dodgers Could Trade Eric Lauer Ahead of Deadline, Says Insider

When the 2026 season started, veteran left-hander Eric Lauer likely didn't expect to be making significant contributions to the three-peat chances of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Pitching for the Toronto Blue Jays, Lauer was focused on helping the reigning American League champions get back to the Fall Classic. But after some frustrations arose with how he was being used — and him struggling on the mound — Toronto decided enough was enough.

Lauer was sent to the Dodgers in a trade for cash, and while that move was small, it's been consequential for Los Angeles. Since arriving, Lauer has helped stabilize the Dodgers' rotation amid multiple injuries, becoming a key part of the pitching staff.

In seven appearances (six starts) with the Dodgers, Lauer has put up an ERA of 3.12, throwing 40.1 innings. Compared to his 6.69 ERA over 36.1 innings with the Blue Jays, something has clicked since being with the Dodgers.

However, even with all the success that he's seen with Los Angeles, there remains a chance he could be moved at the upcoming trade deadline.

According to Dodgers insiders Katie Woo and Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Lauer could be a prime trade candidate over the coming weeks.

"Still, the Dodgers could look to improve on the margins as long as it doesn’t cost them a piece of their promising future core. That’s where Lauer comes in," Woo wrote. "He’s been serviceable as the Dodgers’ sixth starter (and given how critical that is to the health of Yamamoto and Ohtani, he’s essentially saved their rotation). Lauer is also a free agent at the end of the season, and contenders always covet starting pitching at the deadline."

Both Tyler Glasnow (back) and Blake Snell (elbow) should be returning from injury soon, and this could cost Lauer his spot in the rotation.

“Eric coming over here knew that this was the deal, right? Until [Snell and Glasnow] get back," manager Dave Roberts said last month. "We just don’t know when. He’s just got to stay focused on doing his job. Then when that time comes we’ll see what happens.”

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani, Justin Wrobleski, Snell and Glasnow are locks for the rotation when healthy. Then the final spot would be between Lauer, Roki Sasaki and Emmet Sheehan.

Sasaki is likely to stay as a starter, with the Dodgers pushing back on him switching to the bullpen over the course of the year. This leaves the role of Lauer and Sheehan up in the air, as the Dodgers likely won't have room for both in the bullpen.

Lauer could net the Dodgers some future prospect depth, which is something that the front office has wanted to accomplish at the trade deadline. However, Lauer does offer the Dodgers a veteran who can be used in different roles come playoff time, much like the Blue Jays did last season.

The turnaround of Lauer this season has been a good sight for the Dodgers, but there just may not be room on the roster for the veteran. The Dodgers could always keep Lauer around as an insurance option, but if they're looking to add some future pieces, the pending free agent is a perfect trade candidate.

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