Dodgers Announce Trade With Diamondbacks, Cut Ties With Outfielder

The Los Angeles Dodgers made their trade official, announcing that they've acquired outfielder Alek Thomas from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for outfielder Jose Requena.

The Dodgers needed to clear a pot on the 40-man roster for Thomas. They did it by designating outfielder Mike Siani for assignment.

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired OF Alek Thomas from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for OF Jose Requena. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated OF Michael Siani for assignment. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 12, 2026

Who is Alek Thomas?

Thomas, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Diamondbacks in 2018. The centerfielder was ranked as the team's No. 1 overall prospect in 2022, the year he made his MLB debut.

Thomas brings elite defense and speed, but his bat has never fully translated to the MLB level.

Overall, across five seasons and 448 games at the major league level, Thomas is hitting .230 with 31 home runs, 143 RBIs and an OPS of .634. His OPS+ of 75 is 25 percent below league average.

While his sprint speed has declined over the last five years, he remains above-average in that category. Defensively, he ranks in the 83rd percentile in Outs Above Average this season in centerfield. His Baserunning Run Value and Fielding Run Value are both well above-average.

How Will Dodgers Use Alek Thomas?

For now, Thomas has been optioned to the Arizona Complex League, as the Dodgers clearly want him to work with their coaches, likely to fix some of his offensive issues.

Once the Dodgers feel he's ready, he'll likely go to Triple-A Oklahoma City to test out the new changes.

There, he'll serve as minor league depth, and could potentially earn a call-up this season if injuries occur — or if he plays well enough to force the team's hand.

Who is Jose Requena?

Requena, 17, was part of the Dodgers' most recent international signing class, joining the team in January.

The Diamondbacks decided to take a chance on the young prospect after designating Thomas for assignment.

Dodgers Cut Ties With Outfielder Mike Siani

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated Siana for assignment.

The 26-year-old outfielder was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers from the New York Yankees in February after bouncing around with multiple teams over the course of the offseason.

In Triple-A Oklahoma City this year, he appeared in 29 games, slashing .225/.355/.303 with zero home runs, 10 RBIs and an OPS of .659.

Siani was initially drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. He debuted in 2022, and has played in 160 MLB games over parts of four seasons with the Reds and St. Louis Cardinals, hitting .221 with two home runs, 20 RBIs and an OPS of .547.

The Dodgers will have an opportunity to trade Siani, likely at best for cash. If not, he'll go on waivers for any team to claim. If he clears waivers, the Dodgers could keep him in the organization. Based on his history of being claimed off waivers by numerous teams this offseason, it's unlikely he goes through unclaimed.

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