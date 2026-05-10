Dodgers Predicted to Trade Outfielder in Surprise Move

The Los Angeles Dodgers roster has a plethora of riches across the board, and oftentimes, quality players aren't given enough playing time. This has caused the organization to trade talented guys over the years (Michael Busch is one example), but it's all part of the strong infrastructure that Los Angeles has built over time.

So, as we get closer to the August trade deadline, the Dodgers could look to shed some of the logjam within the roster. Neither Tommy Edman nor Kiké Hernández has made their season debuts yet, and this could see Los Angeles look to make some moves once they come back.

Now, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report has predicted that Los Angeles could look to move on from outfielder Alex Call at the deadline this year.

"They just traded for him at last year's deadline and he has given them a .759 OPS when they have deployed him. (Plus an .897 OPS during the 2025 postseason.) But he's barely playing, even with Mookie Betts, Tommy Edman and Kiké Hernández all on the IL, so he may well get squeezed off the 26-man roster if they ever get to full strength. Could probably swap Call for a decent reliever or prospect, though," Miller wrote.

The Dodgers love Call, who is being used as a platoon player this season. Due to the pure talent on the roster, Call has fallen behind in the depth chart, and he could theoretically benefit from being elsewhere.

At the same time, though, the Dodgers love his pinch-hitting ability, as he's always ready to come off the bench and get a hit. For a team with championship aspirations, Call is a perfect player to have.

Would the Dodgers actually Trade Alex Call?

While Miller's idea makes sense in theory, it seems very unlikely the Dodgers would move on from Call. He's been a perfect player in his role since joining the team ahead of last year's trade deadline.

On the season, Call has played in 17 games, hitting .333 with four runs batted in, seven walks drawn to four strikeouts and an OPS of .899. His numbers show that when he does get to play, he makes a great impact.

The Dodgers could theoretically swap him for a pitcher or future prospect, giving Call a chance to play more on a different team. But the organization more likely would want to keep him around to play his role, while also acting as an insurance policy in case future injuries take place.

Call is under team control for three more years, as he won't hit free agency until after the 2029 season. This could also be a reason why Los Angeles holds onto the veteran outfielder, who won't cost much throughout the duration of his tenure.

His production, mixed with his having multiple years of team control, isn't easy to find, and the Dodgers know this. Thus, it would likely take a lot for the Dodgers to move on from him — if they'd even consider it at all.

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