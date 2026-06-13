Dodgers' Dave Roberts Leaves Team Ahead of Series Finale vs White Sox

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is leaving the team following Saturday's game against the Chicago White Sox to attend the graduation of one of his daughters.

Roberts' daughter, Emme, is graduating from Stanford, and Roberts will be in attendance on Sunday. Bench coach Danny Lehmann will manage the team in Sunday's series finale.

“I think that’s one of the good things about the way the world has evolved to where you do some things for mental health or your family and it’s not frowned upon that you care less about your job,” Roberts said ahead of Saturday's game. “That should be applicable to everyone. It’s good to feel like I can go and I don’t feel like I’m being judged because I’m going to celebrate my daughter. This is my fourth and last one. I’ve had two high school graduations and two college graduations.

“I encourage my staff to do it. You see it all around baseball. People are doing things for their family and paternity leave, things like that. It’s healthy.”

Roberts will rejoin the team on Monday for their series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays, back at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto Loses No-Hitter in 9th Inning on Saturday vs White Sox

Roberts was the manager on Saturday, and was close to witnessing one of the best pitching performances in recent MLB history.

Right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto had a perfect game through 7.2 innings before shortstop Mookie Betts allowed a base runner to reach on an error.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has a no-hitter through eight innings.



He would have a perfect game if it weren't for an error by Mookie Betts with two outs in the seventh inning.



Yamamoto is at 103 pitches. He had retired 45 consecutive batters, a Dodgers record.pic.twitter.com/AzbTE6MdcS — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) June 13, 2026

Yamamoto still had a no-hitter heading into the ninth inning, but allowed a home run to Tristan Peters, the first batter of the inning.

Yamamoto ended up completing 8.1 innings on Saturday, allowing just the one solo home run while striking out seven betters. He threw 109 pitches and lowered his season ERA to 2.52.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto was utterly dominant Saturday against the White Sox:



8.1 IP

1 H

1 ER

0 BB

7 K



He had a perfect game through 7.2 IP before a Mookie Betts error. He had a no-hitter through 8 IP.



Yamamoto has allowed 4 runs over his last 5 starts (35.2 IP). That's a 1.01 ERA. pic.twitter.com/DWoQvNtMDT — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) June 13, 2026

Before the error, Yamamoto had retired 45 consecutive batters dating back to his last start against the Los Angeles Angels. The MLB record is 46 consecutive batters retired, which was accomplished by Yusmeiro Petit in 2014.

The 45 consecutive batters retired by Yamamoto is a new Dodgers franchise record.

Dodgers' Miguel Rojas Suffers Apparent Injury on Saturday

The lone bad news that came out of Saturday's game was veteran infielder Miguel Rojas leaving in the top of the seventh inning with an apparent injury.

Rojas appeared to tweak something in his leg while trying to get out of the way of a pitch.

A trainer comes out to look at Miguel Rojas after this play#Dodgers pic.twitter.com/ZvO31bvds2 — Curveball (@curveballwsx) June 13, 2026

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