Dodgers' Miguel Rojas Exits Saturday's Game vs White Sox With Apparent Injury

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas has exited Saturday's game against the Chicago White Sox with an apparent injury.

In the top of the seventh inning, Rojas appeared to tweak something in his leg while trying to get out of the way of a pitch.

Rojas was checked out by a trainer and was able to remain in the game to finish his plate appearance. He was then taken out for a pinch runner after drawing a walk.

A trainer comes out to look at Miguel Rojas after this play#Dodgers pic.twitter.com/ZvO31bvds2 — Curveball (@curveballwsx) June 13, 2026

Rojas was replaced by Santiago Espinal, leaving catcher Chuckie Robinson as the last man on the Dodgers' bench.

The Dodgers led 5-0 at the time of Rojas' exit. He didn't start the game, but replaced Alex Freeland as a pinch hitter in the fifth inning with a left-hander on the mound.

Rojas went 0-for-1 with a walk in the contest.

How is Miguel Rojas Doing in 2026?

Rojas is in the midst of what's expected to be his final season in Major League Baseball.

The 37-year-old is hitting .260 with one home run, 11 RBIs and an OPS of .659. He's continuing to play incredible defense, ranking in the 89th percentile with three Outs Above Average.

Rojas has filled in wherever the Dodgers have needed him this season, spending time at third base, shortstop, second base and first base while even getting two mop-up pitching appearances.

He also continues to be a clubhouse leader for the Dodgers.

Rojas sparked some rumors earlier this year when he said he would consider returning in 2027 if the Dodgers won this year's World Series.

While it appears he's still open to potentially returning if the Dodgers win the World Series and complete the three-peat, it seems more likely he retires at the conclusion of the 2026 season, no matter the outcome.

“My body is telling me that I can still do it,” Rojas said last month. “And I know it’s just been a month. Like I said, I don’t know how I’m gonna feel in September, October, November, because we’ll go through a lot. But right now, I feel great. So I’m keeping myself in that positive mindset of winning and coming back.”

He added: “If they’re open to it, and we finish on good terms for me physically and for them to believe that I can still play, I will be happy to reconsider coming back and trying to go for four in a row."

For now, though, Rojas is just focused on the 2026 season. He'll hope that Saturday's injury isn't something that will impact him moving forward.

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