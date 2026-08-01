Dodgers Lineup vs Red Sox: Kyle Tucker and Mookie Betts Out

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to get back in the win column and even their series with the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night. This is the second-to-last game before Monday's trade deadline.

The Dodgers dropped Friday's series opener, 9-4, in a bullpen game that was mostly covered by left-hander Cole Irvin, who was called up before the game as right-handed pitcher Brock Stewart went back on the injured list.

Irvin took down six innings, allowing six runs on eight hits in his first MLB appearance since 2024.

“He did what he could,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of Irvin. “You have to sometimes take it on the chin to then give yourself a chance to win the series."

Thanks to Irvin, the bullpen is nearly fully rested, but that may not matter with the starting pitcher the Dodgers have toeing the rubber on Saturday night.

Dodgers vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup on Saturday

Right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is taking the mound for the Dodgers looking to continue his dominant start to the second half.

Yamamoto pitched a complete game against the New York Yankees in his first start out of the break, and followed it up with six innings of one-run ball against the Mets.

Overall, he's 11-6 with a 2.72 ERA and 118 strikeouts across 125.2 innings this season.

Opposite Yamamoto will be left-hander Payon Tolle, who's putting together an impressive first full season at the major league level.

Across 17 starts, Tolle is 6-6 with a 3.32 ERA. He has 103 strikeouts to 27 walks over 95 innings of work.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Tommy Edman, 2B Freddie Freeman, 1B Kiké Hernández, LF Teoscar Hernández, RF Max Muncy, 3B Miguel Rojas, SS Dalton Rushing, C

Mookie Betts and Kyle Tucker are out of the lineup on Saturday night, with Rojas playing shortstop and Teoscar Hernández moving to right field (while Kiké Hernández plays in left field).

How to Watch Dodgers vs Red Sox on Saturday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Boston Red Sox on Saturday, August 1 is 6:10 p.m. PT/9:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.