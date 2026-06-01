Dodgers' Dave Roberts Says He Doesn't Need to Protect Roki Sasaki Anymore

Over his last few outings, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Roki Sasaki has finally started to put it all together.

Since his May 17 outing against the Los Angeles Angels, Sasaki has been excellent for Los Angeles.

Sasaki continued his performance against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, going 5.1 innings and allowing just one run, one hit and one walk while striking out seven batters. The Dodgers did lose, but it was not Sasaki's fault.

Following the game, manager Dave Roberts praised Sasaki for his strong outing. He also discussed his level of trust in the young right-hander.

“I am [more comfortable with him on the mound now],” Roberts said. “Early on, certainly last year, a little bit this year, you’re trying to protect him. I think that you’re trying to not let the shoe drop, leave him with a feeling of confidence when he leaves the mound.

“I’m not necessarily on pins and needles. But I just feel like I can give him a little more leash now.”

Sasaki has pitched at least five innings or more in six straight starts for the Dodgers. This shows the trust from Roberts, with Sasaki figuring out how to navigate going deeper into games.

The confidence seems to be growing from both Roberts and Sasaki whenever he takes the mound.

It wasn't that long ago that there were rumblings about Sasaki being demoted to the minor leagues, but all that noise has now been silenced. Sasaki has finally figured it out on the mound, and opposing batters have taken note of his adjustments.

Overall, the right-hander has made 10 starts for Los Angeles, throwing 51 innings and posting an ERA of 4.59. His ERA has continued to drop over the last few outings, and the Dodgers are now seeing a different version of the young pitcher.

Even with all the outside noise around Sasaki, the Dodgers have stayed firm in their belief of him turning the year around. This likely helped Sasaki gain more confidence, and his skill set is now paying off well for Los Angeles.

But even with his recent success, Sasaki doesn't believe he has hit his ceiling yet. The right-hander wants to be great, and he puts more pressure on himself than anyone else.

“Not at all,” Sasaki recently said. “I think I’m pretty far. To me, it feels as if I’ve already taken a lot of time."

Sasaki should only continue to grow from this outing against Philadelphia, and he has now performed well against two of the better lineups in the National League of late. The Dodgers trusted him to figure things out on the mound, and now the rewards are coming in bunches.

Of course, the right-hander will need to stay the course for the remainder of the year, but his mindset seems much stronger. Sasaki's growth has been incredible to witness, and the Dodgers have to be encouraged for his overall development down the line.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news