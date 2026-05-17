Dodgers Notes: Pitcher Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Brusdar Graterol Setback, Bold Shohei Ohtani Claim

The Los Angeles Dodgers walloped the Los Angeles Angels, 15-2, in a Freeway Series win that the Dodgers only lead by one run heading into the sixth inning. The defending champions improved to 28-18 on the year thanks to an offensive explosion in Anaheim.

The aforementioned lone run going into the sixth came at the hands of a Will Smith sacrifice fly in the first inning. The sixth inning, however, is where things escalated.

With the bases loaded, Andy Pages worked the count to force a walk that scored a run. Then, Max Muncy did the same to make the score 3-0. Teoscar Hernández also brought in a run without a hit, though his was due to Angels reliever Chase Silseth pegging him with a splitter on the sixth pitch of the at-bat. Alex Call then hit a two-run single to break the game open.

In the eighth inning, Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run triple on a play that outfielder Jo Adell thought was a ground-rule double. Due to a throwing error on Ohtani's sprint around the bases, the four-time MVP made it home on a little league home run.

To round out Ohtani's five-RBI night, he obliterated a fastball that left his bat at 111.7 mph with two outs in the ninth inning to score a trio of runs.

Ahead of the eventual thrashing, manager Dave Roberts spoke on the unfortunate reality of two-time Cy Young award winner Blake Snell. After he was scratched from his scheduled start on Friday and subsequently placed on the injured list, Roberts confirmed the left-hander would undergo surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow.

"It's supposed to be a lot quicker recovery, so we're encouraged about that," Roberts said. "We expect him, certainly, back this season. Don't know really a timetable. But I think just kind of what we had — the MRI, the scans, everything — we feel good about getting back to play sooner than later."

In other news, relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol suffered a setback while on his rehab assignment and isn't expected to be back as soon as hoped. He hasn't seen a major league mound since his appearance during Game 5 of the 2024 World Series.

Finally, Roberts recently made a bold claim regarding Ohtani and his pitching dominance. His 0.82 ERA through seven starts has put him into historic company as he hopes to continue his electricity on the mound moving forward.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Blake Snell Likely to Undergo Elbow Surgery, Will Miss Significant Time

Brusdar Graterol Suffers Setback, Won't Return to Dodgers Any Time Soon

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Makes Bold Shohei Ohtani Claim Amid Pitching Dominance

Is Two-Way Play Too Taxing for Shohei Ohtani? Dodgers Star Answers

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Says Kyle Tucker 'Still Not Right'

Magic Johnson Says Dodgers Can't Win Every Year, MLB Needs Parity

Dodgers Lineup vs Angels: Kyle Tucker Out, Alex Call Starting

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

SHOHEI GOES FROM HOME TO HOME. pic.twitter.com/8c35ZaR74a — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 17, 2026

Shohei Ohtani with a 111.7 mph screamer off the bat for his second extra-base hit of the game. He has 5 RBIs.



The Dodgers are up 15-2 over the Angels. None of these runs came against a position player.



It's ugly in Anaheim.pic.twitter.com/CGynhdT6y4 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 17, 2026

What a 6th inning from the relentless Dodgers offense:



Out

Mookie Betts walk

Freddie Freeman walk

Will Smith hit by pitch

Andy Pages RBI walk

Max Muncy RBI walk

Teoscar Hernández RBI hit by pitch

Alex Call 2-run single

Out

Out



The Dodgers now lead 6-0.pic.twitter.com/npWNzRZsdf — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 17, 2026

ANDY VOLÓ EN EL CENTRAL Y SE QUEDÓ CON LA PELOTA. pic.twitter.com/I9lIsJbSBl — Los Dodgers (@LosDodgers) May 17, 2026

Congratulations Kirby on receiving your 2025 World Series ring! 💍 pic.twitter.com/dcponwyQAp — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 16, 2026

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