Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani, Kiké Hernández Exit Tuesday’s Game Early
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Two players appeared to suffer unrelated injuries in the Dodgers' game against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, each serious enough to force them out of the game.
Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani was hit by a pitch on his right hand in the bottom of the fourth inning. Ohtani remained in the game after being hit by the 85-mph changeup from Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland, and he scored on a double by Andy Pages.
But he was replaced by pinch hitter Dalton Rushing prior to his next plate appearance. Ohtani is scheduled start the series finale Wednesday against the Rockies, but that could be in jeopardy.
Meanwhile Enrique Hernández was removed with a left oblique strain after he hit a double in the same inning. He also remained in the game at first, then was replaced by Hyeseong Kim.
Hernández hit a home run earlier in the game — just his second contest this season after an elbow injury sidelined him for the season's first seven weeks.
Ohtani was 0 for 2 in his first two plate appearances of the game. The four-time Most Valuable Player is slashing .270/.403/.471 as the team's everyday leadoff hitter and DH.
The greater concern is what, if any, effect being hit by a pitch on his throwing hand will affect Ohtani.
More to come on this story.
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J.P. Hoornstra is an On SI Contributor. A veteran of 20 years of sports coverage for daily newspapers in California, J.P. covered MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Los Angeles Angels (occasionally of Anaheim) from 2012-23 for the Southern California News Group. His first book, The 50 Greatest Dodgers Games of All-Time, published in 2015. In 2016, he won an Associated Press Sports Editors award for breaking news coverage. He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.Follow jphoornstra