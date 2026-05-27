Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani, Kiké Hernández Exit Tuesday’s Game Early

Two players appeared to suffer unrelated injuries in the Dodgers' game against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, each serious enough to force them out of the game.

Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani was hit by a pitch on his right hand in the bottom of the fourth inning. Ohtani remained in the game after being hit by the 85-mph changeup from Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland, and he scored on a double by Andy Pages.

Shohei Ohtani got hit in the padding of his right hand. Dave Roberts and Dodgers team trainer Thomas Albert came out to check on him and Shohei waived them off. Dave said before the game that he would be in the lineup for his start tomorrow.



pic.twitter.com/Ds44KBvtbG — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) May 27, 2026

But he was replaced by pinch hitter Dalton Rushing prior to his next plate appearance. Ohtani is scheduled start the series finale Wednesday against the Rockies, but that could be in jeopardy.

Meanwhile Enrique Hernández was removed with a left oblique strain after he hit a double in the same inning. He also remained in the game at first, then was replaced by Hyeseong Kim.

Hernández hit a home run earlier in the game — just his second contest this season after an elbow injury sidelined him for the season's first seven weeks.

Ohtani was 0 for 2 in his first two plate appearances of the game. The four-time Most Valuable Player is slashing .270/.403/.471 as the team's everyday leadoff hitter and DH.

The greater concern is what, if any, effect being hit by a pitch on his throwing hand will affect Ohtani.

More to come on this story.