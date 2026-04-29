Dodgers' Edwin Diaz Breaks Silence on Elbow Surgery, Reveals Return Timeline

Los Angeles Dodgers closer Edwin Díaz hasn't had a smooth transition to his new team in 2026.

The right-hander dealt with a drastic drop in his velocity to open the season, which resulted in a 10.50 ERA across six innings pitched.

The Dodgers initially couldn't find anything wrong with Díaz, aside from the obviously skewed performance, but the reliever was eventually diagnosed with loose bodies in his elbow.

The diagnosis wasn't a revelation for the closer, who had known about it since the start of his MLB career. Nearly 15 years later, the injury finally caught up to Díaz, who had to undergo surgery.

“I knew since 2012 I had it and I never felt something weird in my arm," Díaz said in his first comments since the surgery. "This is my first time in my career I’ve felt my arm was sore or whatever. When we did the image, it showed up there and I talked to the doctor and I think that was the best decision to make. Just, let’s do it and be ready for the second half.”

Naturally, Díaz was disappointed he couldn't help the back-to-back champions win games in the first half of the season. But he's received support from his teammates, who have reiterated the importance of Díaz's health in October.

“That sucks you know? To miss the first half with a team. I’m new with this team,” Díaz said. “But that’s something I can’t control. Everyone here is supporting me. All of my teammates — they’re supporting me, they’re happy that I’m doing way better than before.

“They just can’t wait to see me on the mound in the second half. They say, ‘Take your time. We need you in October.’ But I want to come back as soon as possible and help this team to win games.”

The Dodgers signed Díaz to a three-year, $69 million deal in the winter to be their next closer. Since Kenley Jansen's departure in 2021, the Dodgers haven't had a clear-cut closer.

Tanner Scott, who joined the Dodgers on a four-year, $72 million deal last offseason, was expected to get a majority of the save opportunities in 2025, but struggled mightily throughout his first season with LA.

Scott missed the playoffs entirely after having to undergo surgery, so the Dodgers are familiar with their top relievers being away for the month of October. The team doesn't want a repeat situation with Díaz.

When Will Edwin Diaz Return to Dodgers?

The 32-year-old needs to get his stitches removed before beginning a throwing program, which won't be for another couple of weeks. He remains confident that he will return to the mound in All-Star form for the second half of the season.

“I feel really good. I can move my arm really good right now,” Díaz said. “I’m really surprised, because surgery was on Wednesday, and today is Monday, and I can move my arm really good.

“I think my range of motion was a little bit shorter than normal. Now, after surgery, I’m getting close to what I was, what I am when I was good. So I think that maybe that’s why the velo was a little bit inconsistent.”

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