Dodgers Place Edwin Diaz on Injured List With Elbow Injury

Closer Edwin Díaz, whose velocity has struggled to meet his lofty standards early in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, is headed to the injured list.

The Dodgers officially placed the veteran reliever on the 15-day injured list Monday with loose bodies in his elbow and recalled reliever Jake Eder from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

The Dodgers recalled LHP Jake Eder and placed RHP Edwin Díaz on injured list with right elbow loose bodies. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 20, 2026

Eder is in his first season with the Dodgers, having previously pitched for the Chicago White Sox (2024) and Los Angeles Angels (2025).

The Dodgers play the finale of a four-game series in Denver against the Colorado Rockies on Monday evening.

The injury to Díaz provides a clue into his struggles. Díaz's fastball touched 92.8 mph in his most recent appearance Sunday in Denver.

The 32-year-old right-hander did not record an out while allowing three hits and a walk in the Dodgers' eventual 9-6 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

Not only was his fastball speed down from his peak — it's averaging 95.7 mph this season, down from 97.2 a year ago — it came after eight days' rest.

"I know what it’s supposed to look like, and then when it doesn’t look like that, it gets a little concerning," manager Dave Roberts said after Sunday's game. "The radar gun has been consistent and his velocity has been consistent, and it wasn’t there today. So I got to know more.”

The Dodgers gave Díaz a breather following his April 10 appearance against the Texas Rangers, in which he allowed three runs in one inning. The right-hander has allowed seven runs in six innings this season across seven games, but only one prior to the game against the Rangers.

Against this backdrop, it's hardly a surprise to see the Dodgers give Díaz time on the IL to get things straightened out. If he needs surgery to remove the loose bodies, Díaz's absence might be prolonged.

The Dodgers signed Díaz, a three-time All-Star, to a three-year contract worth $69 million this offseason. The signing was a direct response to a rocky 2025 season for their bullpen. The Dodgers won the World Series despite blowing 27 saves, tied for sixth in MLB, during the regular season.

Without Díaz, manager Dave Roberts has the option to pick and choose from several left-handers (Alex Vesia, Tanner Scott, Jack Dreyer) and right-handers (Blake Treinen, Will Klein).

Among them, Treinen and Scott have the most experience closing. Both of them were previously named to All-Star teams for their work in the role.

Vesia's performance this season — he hasn't allowed a run in his first 10 games — will warrant him some consideration in the role. Dreyer (9 IP, 1.93 ERA, 11 strikeouts) also figures to move up in the bullpen pecking order.

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