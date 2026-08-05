Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Exits Wednesday's Game vs Cubs After Concerning Check Swing

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has been removed from Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs in the bottom of the fifth inning in what is potentially an injury-related development.

The Dodgers are down 6-1 and on the verge of losing their sixth straight game. However, Freeman had an awkward check swing in the top of the fifth inning where he was seen wincing and looking at his wrist.

Freeman ended up flying out to finish the at-bat, moving to 1-for-3 on the day.

He's now out of the game and has been replaced by Kiké Hernández at first base after four-and-a-half innings.

Kiké Hernández has replaced Freddie Freeman at first.



This was Freeman looking down at his wrist on a check swing in his last at-bat. No telling why at the moment. pic.twitter.com/TDC8QGeC0H — Adrian Medina (@AdrianMedina_16) August 5, 2026

Is Freddie Freeman Hurt?

Manager Dave Roberts has had plenty of instances this season where he's taken his veteran starters out early when a game is out of hand.

At the same time, the Dodgers are within five runs and in desperate need of a win to end a season-high five-game losing streak.

Moreover, the Dodgers have a scheduled off day on Thursday, giving Freeman and the other starters a full day-plus of recovery following Wednesday's day game.

Freeman was the only starter to come out in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Freddie Freeman Extends Hitting Streak to 15 Games on Wednesday

Before exiting in the fifth inning, Freeman extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a single to left field in the third.

Freeman is now hitting .310 this season, which ranks third in the National League behind Luis Arraez of the Philadelphia Phillies (who was traded from the San Francisco Giants before the deadline) and Otto Lopez of the Miami Marlins.

Dodgers Not Panicking Amid Losing Streak

The Dodgers' 5-1 loss on Tuesday gave them a season-high five-game losing streak. Another loss on Wednesday would only extend this season-worst rut.

After Tuesday's day, however, Roberts said there;s "no panic" in the clubhouse.

“There’s certainly no panic,” Roberts said. “We’ve been through a lot of these things, this core group of guys. I think that you just got to kind of reset, flush it, find a way to win a game, and not let it just compound.

“It never feels good to lose. But we’ve still got good players. … My focus right now is just forget about these last five games and be ready for [Wednesday].”

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